CoinPoker (CHP) Price Hits $0.0061 on Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $5,206.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00069142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.98 or 0.00897115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00051312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.57 or 0.04434247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018325 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

