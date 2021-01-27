Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.85.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

