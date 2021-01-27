Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of analysts have commented on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670 over the last three months. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

