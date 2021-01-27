Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.85

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 24479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $881.50 million, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $30,260.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,201.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

