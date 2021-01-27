Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE:CLA) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.65. 1,531,301 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,201,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Colonnade Acquisition stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Colonnade Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Colonnade Acquisition (NYSE:CLA)

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that acquires assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida

