Color Platform Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $383.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,788.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.32 or 0.01235269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.45 or 0.00524384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00046028 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002511 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

