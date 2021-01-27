Columbus Macro LLC Decreases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,695 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 136.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,647 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 9.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $523,208,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 280.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after buying an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 7.0% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $471,369,000 after buying an additional 589,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $260,957,000 after buying an additional 195,133 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,523. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

