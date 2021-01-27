Columbus Macro LLC Purchases Shares of 2,334 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after purchasing an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,315,000 after purchasing an additional 268,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Shares of LYB opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

