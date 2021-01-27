Columbus Macro LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Capital Management LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.