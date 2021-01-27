Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

