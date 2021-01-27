Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has $58.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.38.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $229.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,048,000 after buying an additional 721,524 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 919,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.