Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) (CVE:CMU) Shares Gap Down to $2.90

Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) (CVE:CMU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.60. Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) Company Profile (CVE:CMU)

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

