Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.88. 371,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,481,023. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.