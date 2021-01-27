Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.08. 75,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,625. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $110.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.38.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

