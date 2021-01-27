Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Paychex were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.42. The company had a trading volume of 204,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,647. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $4,520,790.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

