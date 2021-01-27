Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 4,162 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.36. 20,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,006. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.32.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

