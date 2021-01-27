Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 535 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.31. 106,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average is $119.10. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $155.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

