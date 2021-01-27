Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 383,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

