Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 422.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

