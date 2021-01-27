Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 747 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 505,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

PEP opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.03 and its 200-day moving average is $139.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.