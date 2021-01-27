Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $66.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Commvault Systems traded as high as $60.35 and last traded at $59.41, with a volume of 340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CVLT. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.86, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.