Comparing Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) & NanoFlex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) and NanoFlex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

This table compares Everspin Technologies and NanoFlex Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everspin Technologies $37.50 million 2.91 -$14.67 million ($0.80) -7.18 NanoFlex Power $290,000.00 72.60 -$13.52 million N/A N/A

NanoFlex Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everspin Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoFlex Power has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Everspin Technologies and NanoFlex Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everspin Technologies -24.00% -44.04% -24.46% NanoFlex Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Everspin Technologies and NanoFlex Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 NanoFlex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everspin Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.22%. Given Everspin Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than NanoFlex Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NanoFlex Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NanoFlex Power beats Everspin Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About NanoFlex Power

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer, and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.