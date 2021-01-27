Comparing Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) & aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Novavax and aTyr Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 1 0 6 0 2.71 aTyr Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Novavax presently has a consensus target price of $175.79, indicating a potential upside of 38.24%. aTyr Pharma has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 166.50%. Given aTyr Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Novavax.

Volatility & Risk

Novavax has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novavax and aTyr Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $18.66 million 433.82 -$132.69 million ($5.80) -21.92 aTyr Pharma $420,000.00 95.55 -$23.60 million ($7.03) -0.56

aTyr Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -133.10% -1,346.17% -45.85% aTyr Pharma -202.02% -52.75% -38.40%

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Novavax on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, and the immune systems attack against microorganisms, as well as to allow immunization with much lower doses of antigen. The company is also developing RSV F vaccine for older adults (60 years and older) that is in Phase II clinical trial, as well as for healthy children between six months to five years of age that is in Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it develops nanoparticle vaccine candidates for clinic testing against ebola virus that is in Phase I clinical trial; and combination respiratory vaccine to protect against influenza and RSV. Further, the company is developing COVID-19 vaccine for coronavirus that causes pneumonia-like symptoms, which is in preclinical stage. It has a partnership agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. The company has a collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the development of NRP2 biology; research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring for the development of product candidates derived from up to four tRNA synthetases; and research collaboration with Boston Children's Hospital. It also has license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of ATYR1923 for ILDs in Japan; and a research collaboration with the Medical University of South Carolina to develop therapeutic antibodies that selectively target specific NRP2 isoforms. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

