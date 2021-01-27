Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,707,000 after buying an additional 211,217 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 102,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after buying an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $66.30.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

