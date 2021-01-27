Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

