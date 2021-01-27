Concentrix (CNXC) versus Its Competitors Financial Review

Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC) is one of 194 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Concentrix to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concentrix and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Concentrix $4.72 billion $164.81 million 20.15 Concentrix Competitors $2.76 billion $342.48 million 5.01

Concentrix has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Concentrix is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Concentrix and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concentrix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Concentrix Competitors 1107 5565 10311 300 2.57

Concentrix currently has a consensus price target of $115.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.10%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 5.42%. Given Concentrix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Concentrix is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Concentrix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concentrix N/A N/A N/A Concentrix Competitors -29.64% -42.85% -28.40%

Summary

Concentrix beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. Its solutions facilitate communication between its clients and their customers, provide analytics and process optimization, and support client-centric operations and back-office processing across the enterprise. The company offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and ecommerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Fremont, California.

