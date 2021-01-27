Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $903.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $892.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $849.47. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $951.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

