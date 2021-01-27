Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $908,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 54.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.46.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $151.89 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $160.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.19.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.