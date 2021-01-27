Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,143,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after buying an additional 48,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,477,000 after buying an additional 132,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after buying an additional 764,401 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

PNC stock opened at $148.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

