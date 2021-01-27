Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 42,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.31.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $327.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $326.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,952 shares of company stock valued at $164,523,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.