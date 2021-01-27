Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,438 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Perficient worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Perficient by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,666 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,084 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 28,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

PRFT stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,290,511. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff acquired 984 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.84 per share, with a total value of $40,186.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,239.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.