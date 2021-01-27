Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Carlos E. Evans bought 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

