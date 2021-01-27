Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Solar Senior Capital worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 4.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUNS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

