Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $261,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Southern Copper by 860.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,773 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 631.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,308,000 after buying an additional 596,986 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 720.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,865,000 after buying an additional 482,338 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 35.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,363,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after buying an additional 357,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Southern Copper by 170.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 460,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,840,000 after buying an additional 290,225 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $3,034,810.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,158,744 shares in the company, valued at $171,709,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,092,704 shares of company stock worth $63,589,840 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

