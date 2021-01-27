Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,669,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

NYSE TSM opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The company has a market cap of $656.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

