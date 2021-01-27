Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 485 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,159.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a PE ratio of 738.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,285.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,040.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.