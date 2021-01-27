Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 572 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.