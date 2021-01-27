Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $701,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $139.49 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.