Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Shares Down 12.4%

Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) were down 12.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 3,563,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,289,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFMS shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Conformis in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a market cap of $97.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $41,642.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,552 shares of company stock worth $82,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Conformis by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Conformis by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 36,316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Conformis by 5,781.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 135,231 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

