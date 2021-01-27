Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 4,411 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $85,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROP traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.39. 3,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,078. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.32. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

