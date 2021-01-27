Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 590 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 488,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores comprises 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $127,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.68.

Shares of BURL traded down $14.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $271.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.65 and its 200-day moving average is $216.11.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

