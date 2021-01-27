Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $110,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.65. 4,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,935. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $382.97 and its 200-day moving average is $344.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

