Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $73,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $10.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.08. The company had a trading volume of 52,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,479. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.36 and its 200-day moving average is $248.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

