Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 8,501 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $93,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,434. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several analysts have commented on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

