Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $149,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,227,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,454,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.48. 14,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,403. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $280.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.86.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.