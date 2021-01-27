Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $108.18 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $108,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

COO traded down $15.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.76. 3,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $389.43.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.85.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

