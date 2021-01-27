Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $116.84 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Qualys were worth $116,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Qualys by 2,234.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Qualys during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $718,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,883 shares in the company, valued at $29,619,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $165,662.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,690 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

QLYS traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.08. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $135.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.