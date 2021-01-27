Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $102,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

TMO traded down $20.08 on Wednesday, hitting $487.75. The company had a trading volume of 63,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,527. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $483.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

