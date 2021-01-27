CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million – $1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.CONMED also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.85-3.05 EPS.

CNMD stock traded down $4.35 on Wednesday, reaching $114.97. The company had a trading volume of 411,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,777. CONMED has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $121.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day moving average is $98.48. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,874.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $1,382,344.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209. 5.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

