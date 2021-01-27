ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.38.

CNOB stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $836.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

